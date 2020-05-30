UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Members Of Family Tested Positive For COVID-19 In District Nagar: DC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:07 PM

Five members of family tested positive for COVID-19 in district Nagar: DC

Five members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghutas area of district Nagar Gilgit Baltistan, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Mohammad Shahrukh Cheema confirmed here on Saturday

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Five members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghutas area of district Nagar Gilgit Baltistan, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Mohammad Shahrukh Cheema confirmed here on Saturday.

The family had recently returned from Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner urged people to cooperate with the administrations in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner banned the entry of all kinds of vehicles in the district due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Karachi Vehicles Gilgit Baltistan Family All From

Recent Stories

Animals Vaccinated for COVID-19 Show No Negative S ..

4 minutes ago

Immediate work on damaged part of KKH be started: ..

4 minutes ago

Vector Research Center May Start Studying COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

PPP wants deportation of Cynthia De Ritchie over r ..

20 minutes ago

Fascist Modi plan to change demographic compositio ..

8 minutes ago

12 among 3 POs arrested, weapons seized in Mianwal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.