Five members of family tested positive for COVID-19 in district Nagar: DC

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Five members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ghutas area of district Nagar Gilgit Baltistan, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Mohammad Shahrukh Cheema confirmed here on Saturday.

The family had recently returned from Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner urged people to cooperate with the administrations in order to avoid further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner banned the entry of all kinds of vehicles in the district due to increasing cases of COVID-19.