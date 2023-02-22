Five members of GCUF academic council elected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Five members of the academic council of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) were elected through elections.

The polling was held for two associate professors, one assistant professor and two lecturers.

According to the results announced by Election Commissioner Prof Dr Hamayun Abbas Shams here Wednesday, Dr Muhammad Kamran Khan and Dr Aftab Ahmed were elected on seats of associate professors by getting 83 and 64 votes, respectively.

Dr Muhammad Farooq Rehan secured 117 votes and was elected on a seat of assistantprofessor. Dr Irm Sultana has already been elected as a member of the council.

However, Dr Faiz Ahmed and Dr Zaib-ul-Nisa were elected on lecturer seats.