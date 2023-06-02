UrduPoint.com

Five Members Of Two Criminal Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Published June 02, 2023

Five members of two criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police during a crackdown launched here on Friday, nabbed five members of two criminal gangs and recovered looted valuables from their possession.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the Bahauddin Zakariya police under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya, launched a crackdown against the criminals, and arrested five members of two criminal gangs namely Shahzad alias Saju Gang Javed Luk alias Jeddi Gang besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 1.

5 million including 15 motorcycles, cash, and illegal weapons from their possession.

The arrested were wanted by police in 38 cases of heinous crimes.

Further investigations were in process.

