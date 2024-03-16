Five members thieves gang busted, recover goods worth Rs 2.2m

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Mangal Police Station Abbottabad on Saturday apprehended a gang of five thieves and recovered stolen goods worth 2.2 million rupees. This was disclosed by the Superintendent of Police Dr. Omar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Circle Mirpur Saraj Khan and Station House Officer (SHO) Mangal Malik Shakil Ahmed while addressing a press conference.

The thieves were identified as Asad Khan, son of Shahdad Khan, Arbaz son of Ali Asghar, Tanveer Ahmed son of Muhammad Afzal and Samad alias Sabz Ali son of Mahroz Khan residents of Terhana.

Further investigations revealed that the stolen goods were being transferred through a scrap dealer Abdullah son of Muhammad Roza Khan resident of Mohmand district.

Mangal Police Station successfully traced and recovered the stolen items from the suspects. Among the recovered items were three solar systems, inverters, batteries, and six fans stolen from Ranjhana School. Additionally, items stolen from Lone Pattian school were also recovered based on information provided by the suspects.

Police also recovered six doors from the custody of the suspects those were stolen from an under-construction building in Terhana.