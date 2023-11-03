Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between 2 groups of people in Tandojam here on Friday evening.

According to the police, both sides were armed with axes and batons during the fight.

The local people later shifted 5 injured persons to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Dil Sher Khoso, 22-year-old Ayaz Khoso, 25-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khoso, 18-year-old Bashir Khoso and 30-year-old Muhammad Afzal.

The police said they were yet to register an FIR of the incident and to arrest the suspects.

Separately, the GOR police apprehended a suspect and recovered over 1.24 kilograms hashish from his possession.

The police spokesman informed that Munawar Panhwar was rounded up in a raid near GOR colony and he was later booked in an FIR on the state’s complaint under the Narcotics Control Act.