Five Men Injured As Two Groups Clash Using Axes, Batons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 09:45 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least 5 persons were injured in a clash between 2 groups of people in Tandojam here on Friday evening.
According to the police, both sides were armed with axes and batons during the fight.
The local people later shifted 5 injured persons to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Dil Sher Khoso, 22-year-old Ayaz Khoso, 25-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khoso, 18-year-old Bashir Khoso and 30-year-old Muhammad Afzal.
The police said they were yet to register an FIR of the incident and to arrest the suspects.
Separately, the GOR police apprehended a suspect and recovered over 1.24 kilograms hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman informed that Munawar Panhwar was rounded up in a raid near GOR colony and he was later booked in an FIR on the state’s complaint under the Narcotics Control Act.