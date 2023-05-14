Five Mepco officers suspended over violation of safety SOP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) administration has suspended five officers over violations of SOP and safety measures during performing duties in the maintenance and repairing work on Sunday.

According to Mepco official sources, the Vehicle Cleaner of Mepco Regional Store Dera Ghazi Khan Division has died while working on the main lines of the 11KV Shero Feeder at Basti Inayatwala.

The deceased employee had no proper permission or practical training of working on the main supply lines.

Taking action on the incident, the Mepco administration has attached Superintending Engineer DG Khan Circle Mian Husnain Shakeel with Mepco Headquarters while XEN Kot Chatta Division Engineer Abdul Kareem, SDO Engineer Saqib Nawaz Khan, Line Superintendant Tufail Ahmed and Lineman Second Nadeem Ejaz were suspended over violations of SOP and safety measures.

The Mepco administration has also directed the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department to ensure the implementation of safety SOP and conduct visits to the field on a daily basis.