Five MEPCO officials, employees penalized

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to five officials and employees while deciding departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, two increments of Deputy Director Technical MEPCO Circle DG Khan Zulfiqar Ali Khaskheli have been stopped for two years after two cases proved against him during posting as SDO Dajal Subdivision.

The annual increment of Acting SDO Kamer subdivision Sahiwal Zahid Maqsood during posting at Shah Murad subdivision and Acting Metre Inspector Shah Murad Subdivision Muhammad Nazir was stopped for one year after cases proved.

SDO Sardarpur Jhandir Sub-Division Mailsi Muhammad Yasir and Revenue Officer Kabirwala Division Ghulam Abbas have been warned.