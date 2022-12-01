UrduPoint.com

Five MEPCO Officials, Employees Penalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Five MEPCO officials, employees penalized

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to five officials and employees while deciding departmental cases.

Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, two increments of Deputy Director Technical MEPCO Circle DG Khan Zulfiqar Ali Khaskheli have been stopped for two years after two cases proved against him during posting as SDO Dajal Subdivision.

The annual increment of Acting SDO Kamer subdivision Sahiwal Zahid Maqsood during posting at Shah Murad subdivision and Acting Metre Inspector Shah Murad Subdivision Muhammad Nazir was stopped for one year after cases proved.

SDO Sardarpur Jhandir Sub-Division Mailsi Muhammad Yasir and Revenue Officer Kabirwala Division Ghulam Abbas have been warned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan WAPDA Company Sahiwal Circle Mailsi Kabirwala MEPCO

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

1 hour ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

2 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

3 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.