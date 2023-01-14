UrduPoint.com

Five MEPCO Officials Promoted To BS-19

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Five MEPCO officials promoted to BS-19

As many as five senior engineers/executive engineers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have been promoted to BS-19, on the recommendations of the company's Board of Directors

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as five senior engineers/executive engineers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have been promoted to BS-19, on the recommendations of the company's board of Directors.

According to an official notification, among the promoted officials is Engineer Malik Javed Iqbal Wain, who serving as Superintending Engineer Operation MEPCO Multan circle.

Likewise, Engineer M&T MEPCO Bahawalpur circle Abdul Rauf Sanghera, Executive Engineer Operation, MEPCO Division Arifwala, Khalid Hussain Sial and Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Sahiwal circle, Mahmood-ul-Hasan Abbasi have been upgraded from Basic Scale 18 to Basic Scale 19, from October 22, 2022 under time scale upgradation.

Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Rahim Yar Khan circle, Shahzad Habib Gill has been upgraded to BS-19 with effect from December 30, 2022 under time scale upgradation.

Related Topics

Multan Company Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Circle Arifwala October December From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign ..

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs meets UAE Ambassador

7 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Deputy Minister for Public Works, Housing and Wate ..

8 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts 400 Emirati Students to explore their potential as future cod ..

52 minutes ago
 Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to ..

Court hands over journalist Shahid Aslam handed to FIA on two-day physical reman ..

1 hour ago
 Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil rio ..

Former Bolsonaro minister arrested over Brazil riot

2 minutes ago
 AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

AAC visits flour mills, checks wheat stocks

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.