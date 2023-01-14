Five MEPCO officials promoted to BS-19

As many as five senior engineers/executive engineers of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have been promoted to BS-19, on the recommendations of the company's Board of Directors

According to an official notification, among the promoted officials is Engineer Malik Javed Iqbal Wain, who serving as Superintending Engineer Operation MEPCO Multan circle.

Likewise, Engineer M&T MEPCO Bahawalpur circle Abdul Rauf Sanghera, Executive Engineer Operation, MEPCO Division Arifwala, Khalid Hussain Sial and Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Sahiwal circle, Mahmood-ul-Hasan Abbasi have been upgraded from Basic Scale 18 to Basic Scale 19, from October 22, 2022 under time scale upgradation.

Executive Engineer M&T, MEPCO Rahim Yar Khan circle, Shahzad Habib Gill has been upgraded to BS-19 with effect from December 30, 2022 under time scale upgradation.