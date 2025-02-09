Open Menu

Five MEPCO Officials Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Five MEPCO officials suspended

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) ad­ministration has suspend­ed five officials of Bosan Road Subdivision over negligence and inefficiency in performing their duties.

Superintending Engineer (Operations) Multan Circle Muhammad Mubashir Rizvi suspended Line Superintendent Grade-I Burhan Ali, Line Superintendent Grade-II Ahmad Khan, Line Man Grade-I Shafqat Ali, Line Man Grade-II Ejaz Hussain, and Muhammad Ramzan.

The suspended employees were instructed to report immediately to the Multan Circle office.

Additionally, the Superintending Engineer directed Executive Engineer (XEN) of Musa Pak Division to initiate departmental proceedings against the suspended officials under the Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978.

