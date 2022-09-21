Five MEPCO officials suspended over negligence, incompetence

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has suspended five officials over not achieving the set targets, negligence in departmental duties and incompetence.

Additional Chief Engineer MEPCO Multan circle Khalid Mahmood has suspended Line Superintendent Grade I New Multan subdivision Zeeshan Nasir and lineman Grad I Cantt subdivision Mehboob Elahi.

While Superintending Engineer MEPCO Khanewal circle Malik Ashfaq Awan has suspended SDO Kachakho Sub Division Asif Shah, Line Superintendent Jahanian First Sub Division Nasir Mehmood Gujjar and Line Superintendent of Civil Lines Sub Division Khanewal Zubair Shah over line losses and not achieving the recovery targets.