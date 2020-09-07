UrduPoint.com
Five Milk Sellers Arrested, 800 Liters Adulterated Milk Discarded

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:50 PM

Five milk sellers arrested, 800 liters adulterated milk discarded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :District Administration during action against shopkeepers arrested five milk sellers and discarded 800 liters adulterated milk.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Shah Alam, Sobia Hissam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir, Incharge Livestock checked the milk in laboratory and found adulterated.

The DC warned all the shopkeepers that no one would be spared violating the public rules and price list.

