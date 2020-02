Five milk sellers arrested, seven shops sealed in Sadar

Five milk sellers arrested and seven shops sealed during a crackdown on Saddar Cantt area here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Five milk sellers arrested and seven shops sealed during a crackdown on Saddar Cantt area here on Saturday.

Cantonment Magistrate Quratul Ain and Assistant Director food Authority Asad Ali, Food Safety Officers Ruqia Nawaz and Muhammad Ziafat Naeem during crackdown on milk sellers in Fawara Chowk, Kala Bar, Stadium Chowk and other areas arrested five milk sellers while selling adulterated milk, the spokesperson said.

The team discarded 450 liters adulterated milk and sealed seven shops.