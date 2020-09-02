UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Milkmen Arrested For Selling Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:06 PM

Five milkmen arrested for selling adulterated milk

District administration Peshawar arrested five milkmen for selling adulterated milk, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested five milkmen for selling adulterated milk, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kashif Jan along with Incharge Milk Testing Laboratory of the Livestock Department conducted the laboratory tests of the milk from different shops on Pajaggy Road.

On confirmation of mixing water and baking soda through laboratory test, the administration arrested 5 persons and sealed four milk shops while 1200 adulterated milk was taken into possession and later discarded.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar directed the administrative officers for inspection of the shops of milkmen across the district and stern legal action against those found involved in the illegal practice.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Road From

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

1 hour ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

1 hour ago

Russian Ambassador in Berlin Visits German Foreign ..

1 minute ago

Norwegian Police Launch Probe Into Cyberattack on ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition seeking p ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.