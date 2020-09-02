Five milkmen arrested for selling adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested five milkmen for selling adulterated milk, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Kashif Jan along with Incharge Milk Testing Laboratory of the Livestock Department conducted the laboratory tests of the milk from different shops on Pajaggy Road.

On confirmation of mixing water and baking soda through laboratory test, the administration arrested 5 persons and sealed four milk shops while 1200 adulterated milk was taken into possession and later discarded.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar directed the administrative officers for inspection of the shops of milkmen across the district and stern legal action against those found involved in the illegal practice.