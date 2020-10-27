Five minute symbolic black out observed at Constitution Avenue

(@FahadShabbir)

A symbolic black out for five minutes was observed on Tuesday at Constitution avenue to draw world attention on 'Kashmir Black Day' being observed Tuesday across the globe on 73rd anniversary of Indian occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A symbolic black out for five minutes was observed on Tuesday at Constitution avenue to draw world attention on 'Kashmir Black Day' being observed Tuesday across the globe on 73rd anniversary of Indian occupation of state of Jammu and Kashmir.

All government buildings along both sides of the avenue turned off lights at 1905 hours to 1910 hours to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.