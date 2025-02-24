Open Menu

Five Missing Children Safely Reunited With Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 08:01 PM

Five missing children safely reunited with family

The Islamabad Capital Police Koral police station team successfully located and reunited five missing children with their families in a short span of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Police Koral police station team successfully located and reunited five missing children with their families in a short span of time.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that a citizen had reported the disappearance of his children Abdul Salam, Muhammad Shayan, Muhammad Ayan, Irshah, and Ayat Fatima, requesting immediate police assistance.

He said that upon receiving the report, the Koral police team swiftly utilized all available technical and human resources to trace the missing children. Within a short time, they were safely found and reunited with their parents.

He added that the children's parents expressed gratitude to the police team for their prompt response and praised the Islamabad Police for their dedicated efforts in ensuring public safety.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

45 seconds ago
 Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocat ..

Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: ..

Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister

10 minutes ago
 IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's ..

IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL

1 minute ago
 Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan ..

Karachi’s role vital in boosting exports; Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timbe ..

Motorway police seize truck carrying illegal timber near Burhan

1 minute ago
Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi vi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi visits DI Khan

1 minute ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye surge in bilateral trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan eye surge in bilateral trade volume: Prime Minister Muhamma ..

3 minutes ago
 'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Herita ..

'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days

20 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025

18 minutes ago
 Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

Man hit to death by train in Gujrat

18 minutes ago
 First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPA ..

First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan