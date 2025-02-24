Five missing children safely reunited with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Capital Police Koral police station team successfully located and reunited five missing children with their families in a short span of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Police Koral police station team successfully located and reunited five missing children with their families in a short span of time.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that a citizen had reported the disappearance of his children Abdul Salam, Muhammad Shayan, Muhammad Ayan, Irshah, and Ayat Fatima, requesting immediate police assistance.

He said that upon receiving the report, the Koral police team swiftly utilized all available technical and human resources to trace the missing children. Within a short time, they were safely found and reunited with their parents.

He added that the children's parents expressed gratitude to the police team for their prompt response and praised the Islamabad Police for their dedicated efforts in ensuring public safety.

/APP-rzr-mkz