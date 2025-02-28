Open Menu

Five Model Bazars Activated In Faisalabad Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Five model bazars activated in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five Sasta Ramazan bazaars have been activated in the division.

Wheat flour and cheap sugar points have been set up in the bazaars where sugar will be available at Rs 130 per kg till 28th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner Maryam Khan visited a model bazar, Satellite Town, Jhang and checked the quality of food items.

She said that special monitoring is being carried out of prices of essential items in model bazaars and no one would be allowed overcharging.

Recent Stories

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola i ..

24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain

16 minutes ago
 Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah ..

Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed

16 minutes ago
 Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas su ..

Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time

26 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..

30 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money wi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..

37 minutes ago
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kon ..

ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong

45 minutes ago
 UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce su ..

UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..

45 minutes ago
 Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs t ..

Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..

48 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

56 minutes ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan