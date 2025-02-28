Five Model Bazars Activated In Faisalabad Division
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In line with the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five Sasta Ramazan bazaars have been activated in the division.
Wheat flour and cheap sugar points have been set up in the bazaars where sugar will be available at Rs 130 per kg till 28th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Maryam Khan visited a model bazar, Satellite Town, Jhang and checked the quality of food items.
She said that special monitoring is being carried out of prices of essential items in model bazaars and no one would be allowed overcharging.
