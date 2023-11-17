Five more brick kilns sealed over smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The district administration has tightened noose against smog-causing brick kilns and five more kilns sealed over violation.

The environment department also poured water into two kilns and were closed permanently over not adopting zigzag technology.

Heavy fines were also imposed on the brick kilns under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer. Earlier, environmental committee meeting led by Deputy Commissioner was held regarding smog.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmed Riaz, Assistant Commissioner City Simal Mushtaq, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Amir Iftikhar, environment department officials participated in the meeting.

DC said that all the brick kilns were being shifted to zigzag technology to prevent smog.

Seven cases of new commercial units and flour mills were approved while one case was postponed in the meeting.

Rizwan Qadeer said that the demolishing of brick kilns was being started over continuous violation of the Smog Act while the kilns emitting black smoke were demolished with the help of cranes.

APP/sak