Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Five more checkposts of Forest and Wildlife Departments have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 24/7 real time CCTV cameras connected with the centralized network

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Five more checkposts of Forest and Wildlife Departments have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 24/7 real time CCTV cameras connected with the centralized network.

Before this, four checkposts were established and functional while now a total of nine joint checkposts are operating to keep a check on timber smuggling and poaching of rare wild species.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday by Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department of KP, the checkposts shall be managed by both departments and have at par right of use of the building.

The financial resources approved under project titles 10 billion Tree Tsunami shall be utilized by Wildlife Department for the renovation and repair of existing check posts, the notification added.