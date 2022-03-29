UrduPoint.com

Five More Checkposts Of Forest & Wildlife Established In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Five more checkposts of Forest & Wildlife established in KP

Five more checkposts of Forest and Wildlife Departments have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 24/7 real time CCTV cameras connected with the centralized network

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Five more checkposts of Forest and Wildlife Departments have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 24/7 real time CCTV cameras connected with the centralized network.

Before this, four checkposts were established and functional while now a total of nine joint checkposts are operating to keep a check on timber smuggling and poaching of rare wild species.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday by Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department of KP, the checkposts shall be managed by both departments and have at par right of use of the building.

The financial resources approved under project titles 10 billion Tree Tsunami shall be utilized by Wildlife Department for the renovation and repair of existing check posts, the notification added.

Related Topics

Tsunami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Billion

Recent Stories

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

1 minute ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Fo ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note of Protest to French Foreign Ministry Over Anti-Russi ..

1 minute ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergenc ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Sees Points of Convergence in Russian, Ukrainian Positi ..

1 minute ago
 IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea ..

IHC asks NAB to submits comments in acquittal plea of Asif Zardari

1 minute ago
 Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

Tobacco exports witness 62.17% increase

3 minutes ago
 Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pu ..

Operator of JANAF Oil Pipeline Plans to Suspend Pumping of Oil to Serbia's NIS

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.