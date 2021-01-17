UrduPoint.com
Five More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Five more patients died of the COVID-19 in Faisalabad while 79 people tested positive during past two days.

According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 374 since March last year.

He said that 1,548 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories,adding that active cases in Faisalabad reached 729 while 6,677 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients,adding that 104 patients, including 39 confirmed, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 43, including two confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

