Five More Corona Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Five more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 52 tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 436 in the district. He said that 714 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,386 patients had recovered from the disease, while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 889. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 108 patients, including 54 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 39, including four confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 582 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

