UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Coronavirus Cases Surfaced In Attock

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Five more coronavirus cases surfaced in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as five new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Attock district while number of total confirmed patients surged to 1231 on Saturday, according to the data released by district health authorities.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details has said that all the new cases detected on Saturday belongs to Attock city. He informed that the number of active patients in the district is 82 in which 81 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while one is under treatment in district.

He informed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 24890 while screening of as many as 28142 persons is carried out across the district in which 23566 were tested negative. He said that as many as 93 people's results are awaited across the district. The Health official informed that as many as 1122 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 27deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in district. He said that safe burial of as many as 87 positive and suspected patients are also carried out in the district.

Related Topics

Attock Rescue 1122 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

2 hours ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.