Five More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Five more coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

Five more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 204 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Five more patients died of COVID-19 in the district, while 204 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Thursday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 668 in the district. He said that 1,150 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,215 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 3,392.

He said that 220 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients. At present, 212 patients, including 138 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 99, including 47 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 1,990 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

