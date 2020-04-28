UrduPoint.com
Five More Coronavirus Patients Recovered In Kohat

Five more coronavirus patients recovered in kohat

At-least five persons Tuesday recovered from infectious coronavirus disease and discharged from District Headquarter Hospital here while one died and laid to rest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : At-least five persons Tuesday recovered from infectious coronavirus disease and discharged from District Headquarter Hospital here while one died and laid to rest.

According to district health department, a total 16 patients were kept in isolation in DHQ hospital including one suspected patient.

Out of 16 five were discharged from hospital after their re-tests were found negative.

It said that a a coronavrus affected patient Iqbal Shah was shifted to Peshawar due to his critical health condition but he could not survived and succumbed to the infectious disease.

It said that late Iqbal Shah was laid to rest in his native graveyard here in Daramalak area amid strict precautionary measures.

