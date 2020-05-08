Five more COVID-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

Five more COVID-19 patients breathed their last at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Five more COVID-19 patients breathed their last at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that a total of 42 patients lost battle against COVID-19 so far at the hospital.

Two patients were critical, he said adding that three staff nurses and a laboratory technician were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital,but they were stable.