UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More COVID-19 Patients Die At Nishtar Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:11 PM

Five more COVID-19 patients die at Nishtar Hospital

Five more COVID-19 patients breathed their last at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Five more COVID-19 patients breathed their last at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours while 43 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that a total of 42 patients lost battle against COVID-19 so far at the hospital.

Two patients were critical, he said adding that three staff nurses and a laboratory technician were under treatment at Nishtar Hospital,but they were stable.

Recent Stories

‘Bilawal should focus Thar where children are dy ..

8 minutes ago

Thar Foundation distributes ration package among 2 ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) ..

11 minutes ago

Mercury touches 46 Celsius in Sukkur

4 minutes ago

German president urges 'more cooperation' in virus ..

4 minutes ago

Prague Steps Up Security Measures in Embassy in Ru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.