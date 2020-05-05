Five more COVID positive cases reported in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 309 as five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by District Administration here on Tuesday, out of 309 confirmed coronavirus cases 191 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while four were succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 39 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 70 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, as many as 2334 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 305 were positive, 188 recovered and four patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi Jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 305 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 167 are in taluka Qasimabad, 82 in taluka City, 46 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.