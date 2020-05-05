UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More COVID Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 04:26 PM

Five more COVID positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 309 as five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 309 as five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data updated by District Administration here on Tuesday, out of 309 confirmed coronavirus cases 191 had so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards/ quarantine centers while four were succumbed to the virus till to date.

As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 39 COVID-19 patients were under treatment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 70 are quarantined at homes.

The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the district and are equipped with PPE supplies.

In district Hyderabad, as many as 2334 COVID tests have so far been performed, out of which 305 were positive, 188 recovered and four patients had died, report said.

According to report, total 401 members of Tableeghi Jamaat have been tracked and tested for COVID-19 in the district, of them 133 out of 154 positive cases were reported in Qasimabad.

Out of total 305 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, 167 are in taluka Qasimabad, 82 in taluka City, 46 in Latifabad and 6 in Hyderabad Rural, report stated.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Qasimabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Slovakia Registers 8 New COVID-19 Cases, 98 Recove ..

1 minute ago

Security tightens to boost confidence of investors ..

1 minute ago

Action against lockdown violators being taken with ..

1 minute ago

Austria coronavirus under control despite lockdown ..

21 minutes ago

Cyprus to prosecute 15 police in serial killing bl ..

21 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide over domestic issue

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.