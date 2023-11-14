Open Menu

Five More Dengue Cases Surface In City

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Five more dengue cases surface in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) As many as five more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,557 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said among the new cases, two cases had arrived from Potohar town urban area, while one of each case was reported from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural area.

He added that presently 54 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 29 were confirmed cases while 2,527 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered six FIRs, issued tickets to five, and a fine of Rs 322,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 3,230 houses and found larvae in 121 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 1,649 places, the teams found larvae at eight sites during outdoor surveillance.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

15 minutes ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

2 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

2 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

2 hours ago
 PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

6 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation r ..

Stocks on cautious footing ahead of US inflation report

17 hours ago
 Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glas ..

Excise Department crackdown on illegal tinted glasses, fancy number plates

17 hours ago
 Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan