Five More Dengue Patients, Totaling 15 In Rawalpindi District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Dengue patients reach to 15 after 5 more were confirmed and admitted in the hospitals during the last 24 hours, says a report issued by the District Health Authority here on Monday.

The projection of overall dengue risk remains on decline as compared to previous years, yet 87 cases have been confirmed so far this year.

According to the report, the regular monitoring by the health departments within and without hospitals has resulted in the dengue situation under control.

Beside creating awareness on dengue spread in masses, the authority has been taking punitive actions against those involved in Dengue SOPs violations.

Registered cases against the violators reach 1800 through FIRs, whereas Rs. 8.2 million fines have been imposed along with massive spots sealing and chalans.

The report also highlights 2 Congo 646 measles patients reported so far this year in the district. However no death has yet been reported in the district due any of the mentioned deases.

