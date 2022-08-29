UrduPoint.com

Five More Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Five more diagnosed with coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,568.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the infected cases included 43,960 from Rawalpindi and 3,608 from other districts. Among the new cases, two arrived from Taxila, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town and Rawal town.

"Presently, 81 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility ", the report added.

The report further said that 7,002,810 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,533 samples were collected, out of which 528 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent.

