Five more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,604.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,098 from Rawalpindi and 3,506 from other districts. Among the news cases, three had arrived from the Taxila area and two from Rawal town.

"Presently, 33 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,876,248 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,020 samples were collected, out of which 1,015 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.49 percent.