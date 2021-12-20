UrduPoint.com

Five More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:08 PM

Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Five more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, including one of each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, Potohar town, Chakwal and Islamabad areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Five more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, including one of each belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, Rawal town, Potohar town, Chakwal and Islamabad areas.

According to the new data issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, 24 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 13 in the Institute of Urology, six in Fauji Foundation Hospital and four in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The report updated that three patients were on ventilators in critical condition, seven stable and 14 on oxygen support.

The report added that during the last 24 hours, 903 samples were collected, out of which 898 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.55 per cent.

As many as 4,156,123 people, including 44,474 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district, it informed

