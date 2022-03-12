UrduPoint.com

Five More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In RWP

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Five more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Kotli Sattian, and one from Taxila and Rawal Town each

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Five more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Kotli Sattian, and one from Taxila and Rawal Town each.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, seven confirmed patients were admitted to three health facilities, including four in the Institute of Urology, two in the Fauji Foundation Hospital and one in the Bilal Hospital.

The report updated that one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, one stable, and five on double oxygen support, while 111 people were quarantined, including 104 homes and seven isolation centres.

Around 5,651,853 people, including 44,648 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,135 samples were collected, out of which 1,129 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.52 per cent.

