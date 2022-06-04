Five more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,636

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,636.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Saturday, the total infected cases included 43,129 from Rawalpindi and 3,507 from other districts.

Among the new cases, three arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Potohar and Rawal towns.

"Presently, 31 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes and no one at health faculties", the report added.

The report further said that 6,881,163 people, including 44,791 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,975 samples were collected, out of which 970 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.5 per cent.