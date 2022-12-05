UrduPoint.com

Five More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Five more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Five more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,760. District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Monday said that 17 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including nine to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), seven to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and one to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 11 tested positive, with nine belonging to Rawalpindi.

From November 28 to date, the health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered three FIRs, sealed one premise, issued challans to 19, notices to 460, and a fine of Rs 236.000 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in a few days, the dengue cases would end as the cold weather was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

