Five More Diagnosed With Fatal Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2022 | 09:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,579.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 43,967 from Rawalpindi and 3,612 from other districts. Among the new cases, two arrived from Islamabad, and one from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Potohar town and Rawal town.

"Presently, 62 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility ", the report added.

It further said that 7,003,305 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,551 samples were collected, out of which 1,546 were declared negative, while the positivity rate wasrecorded at 0.32 per cent.

