UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Die Of Coronavirus At LU Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Five more die of coronavirus at LU hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A total of 5 more patients have died of COVID-19 in Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report issued late Tuesday night, 227 more patients were reported positive for coronavirus out of 1778 tests performed in the district with 13 percent positivity rate.

The total number of active cases has reached to 2308 of them 2261 are isolated at homes and 47 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, the report stated.

Two patients admitted in the ICU, one in HDU of LU hospital Hyderabad and two others admitted at ICU of Jamshoro hospital succumb to the virus on Tuesday.

So far, 15538 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the district of which 338 had died while 12891 were fully recovered.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Hyderabad Jamshoro Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL enables e-Commerce Transactions for all PayPak ..

32 seconds ago

Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

14 minutes ago

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

28 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

53 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.