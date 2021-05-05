Five more die of coronavirus at LU hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :A total of 5 more patients have died of COVID-19 in Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report issued late Tuesday night, 227 more patients were reported positive for coronavirus out of 1778 tests performed in the district with 13 percent positivity rate.

The total number of active cases has reached to 2308 of them 2261 are isolated at homes and 47 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi, the report stated.

Two patients admitted in the ICU, one in HDU of LU hospital Hyderabad and two others admitted at ICU of Jamshoro hospital succumb to the virus on Tuesday.

So far, 15538 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the district of which 338 had died while 12891 were fully recovered.