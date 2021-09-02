Five more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Another five patients died of COVID-19,while 102 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 1744 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period. He added that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,356 whereas 21,983 patients had so far recovered from the disease.