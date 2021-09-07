Five more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Another five patients died of COVID-19 pandemic while 85 more people tested positive during the last 24 hours here.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Tuesday that 1,787 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,501, while 22,326 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 263 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 65 at DHQ Hospital and 46 at General Hospital. He said that 938 confirmed patients had been isolated at their homes in the district.