Five More Held For Chopping Off Peasant's Ears, Nose

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Five more held for chopping off peasant's ears, nose

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested five more accused involved brutal assault of a peasant at Moza Khokhar over a domestic dispute.

According to Mahmood Kot police station, Abdul Qayyum, his brother Farooq along with four accomplices identified as Mazhar, Abdur Rauf, Sajjad and Khursheed had cut off ears and nose of Muhammed Akram at Moza Khokhar on Thursday.

Police had arrested the central accused Abdul Qayyum soon after the incident after taking immediate action while rest of the culprits were escaped the scene.

However, it succeeded to arrest five other culprits as well who were involved into the crime.

Separate cases were registered against the arrested persons.

