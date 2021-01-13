UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Illegal Petrol Pumps Sealed In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Five more illegal petrol pumps sealed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The enforcement teams raided against illegal petrol pumps and sealed five more pumps on Wednesday.

The district teams launched operation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and sealed four petrol pumps at Tehsil Mian Channu and one at Tehsil Khanewal.

The pumps included Haji Iqbal petroleum service 75/15-L Mian Channu, Mughal petroleum Centre Kacha Khoh, Haseeb Javed, Al-Madina filling station and Moon petroleum service Khanewal.

The pump owners could not present the required documents and notices were served by the team for submitting documents within seven days.

DC directed to got lodged cases against the pump owners under custom act if they failed in submitting the documents concerned within given time period.

The district administration, civil defense, industries, custom and police officials participated in the operation.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Khanewal

Recent Stories

Cotton collapse hurting economy more than virus, c ..

1 minute ago

PTCL Integrated Telecom Services License Renewed f ..

6 minutes ago

‏UAE announces 3,362 new COVID-19 cases, 2,588 r ..

28 minutes ago

ITP resumes driving license service with anti-COVI ..

35 minutes ago

Monika Kohli appointed chief prosecutor in Yasin M ..

35 minutes ago

Nigeria records increase in COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.