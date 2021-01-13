Five more illegal petrol pumps sealed in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The enforcement teams raided against illegal petrol pumps and sealed five more pumps on Wednesday.

The district teams launched operation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioners Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and sealed four petrol pumps at Tehsil Mian Channu and one at Tehsil Khanewal.

The pumps included Haji Iqbal petroleum service 75/15-L Mian Channu, Mughal petroleum Centre Kacha Khoh, Haseeb Javed, Al-Madina filling station and Moon petroleum service Khanewal.

The pump owners could not present the required documents and notices were served by the team for submitting documents within seven days.

DC directed to got lodged cases against the pump owners under custom act if they failed in submitting the documents concerned within given time period.

The district administration, civil defense, industries, custom and police officials participated in the operation.