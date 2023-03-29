Five more infected with Coronavirus in RWP

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Five more people were diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,830.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority on Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,168 from Rawalpindi and 3,662 from other districts.

Among the new cases, two cases had arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment and one from Potohar town, Rawal town and Islamabad area.

"Presently, 26 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility", the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,326 samples were collected, of which 321 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

