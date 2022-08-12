Five more infected with dengue virus in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Five more patients tested positive for the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 68.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Friday said that, among the new cases, one of each patient had arrived from Pothohar Town, Chaklala Cantonment, Municipal Corporation, Taxila and Kahutta areas.

During the last 24 hours, he added that as many as 76 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities while the district administration departments had registered four FIRs, sealed two, issued challans to three, notices to 53 and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has directed the concerned to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities to trace larva and its eradication.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, he directed the officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs and create awareness among the people about the hazards of the dengue virus because of the increasing number of its cases.

In addition, Tahir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings and remove water to prevent the spread of dengue larvae.