Open Menu

Five More MNAs Take Oath

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Five more MNAs take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Five more Members of the National Assembly elected on reserved seats took the oath on Friday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, administered the oath to the women elected on reserved seats.

MNAs who took the oath included Naima Kanwal, Asma Arbab Alamgir, Shaheen Shah, Ghazala Anjum and Naeema Kishwer Khan

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Alamgir Women

Recent Stories

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

13 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

13 hours ago
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

13 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

13 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

13 hours ago
 Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 ..

Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..

13 hours ago
 Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SB ..

Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)

13 hours ago
 Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves ..

Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan