Five more MNAs take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Five more Members of the National Assembly elected on reserved seats took the oath on Friday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, administered the oath to the women elected on reserved seats.

MNAs who took the oath included Naima Kanwal, Asma Arbab Alamgir, Shaheen Shah, Ghazala Anjum and Naeema Kishwer Khan

