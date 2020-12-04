Five more patients fall prey to COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 211 since March this year

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases Dr Irfan Arshad said that Raja Khan (80), M Khalid (55), Saeed Ahmad (50), Salman (90) and Muhammad Asghar (57) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Raja Khan belonged to Taunsa, DG Khan while rest of deceased hailed from Multan, he informed. Sixty-nine patients are positive and 53 are suspected out of total 159 cases, he concluded.