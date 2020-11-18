Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 211 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Another five patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 211 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Fareed (83) Sajjad Shah (51) Qaisara Perveen (36 ) Faiz Ahmed (75), and Muhammad Nasir (51) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ghulam Fareed, Sajjad Shah, Qaisara Perveen and Nasir hailed from Multan and Faiz Ahmed belonged to Sarghoda, he informed.

Eighty-six patients are positive and 35 are suspected out of total 171 cases, he concluded.