UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:39 PM

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another five patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 211 since March this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Another five patients fell prey to coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 211 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Ghulam Fareed (83) Sajjad Shah (51) Qaisara Perveen (36 ) Faiz Ahmed (75), and Muhammad Nasir (51) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Ghulam Fareed, Sajjad Shah, Qaisara Perveen and Nasir hailed from Multan and Faiz Ahmed belonged to Sarghoda, he informed.

Eighty-six patients are positive and 35 are suspected out of total 171 cases, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Nasir March From

Recent Stories

Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force meets Naval Chief

1 minute ago

Low-cost Norwegian Air Shuttle declares bankruptcy ..

1 minute ago

Coordination among Muslim countries must to eradic ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 SOPs must to control its spread at large ..

7 minutes ago

COVID Hotspot: Health deptt recommends lockdown in ..

7 minutes ago

Shibli regrets forced resignations of media worker ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.