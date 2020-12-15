Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 322 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Mustafa (28) Abdul Waheed (55) Bandicta Lawrence (70) Fazal Mahmood (75) and Abdul Haq (80) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mustafa belonged Kabirwala, Abdul Waheed from Jahania, Bandicta and Fazal Mahmood from Multan and Abdul Haq hailed from Multan, he informed.

Fifty-eight patients are positive and 34 are suspected out of total 127 cases, he informed Nineteen patients are serious and of them five are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.