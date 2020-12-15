UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five More Patients Fall Prey To COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Five more patients fall prey to COVID at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Another five patients fell prey to coronavirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 322 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Mustafa (28) Abdul Waheed (55) Bandicta Lawrence (70) Fazal Mahmood (75) and Abdul Haq (80) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Mustafa belonged Kabirwala, Abdul Waheed from Jahania, Bandicta and Fazal Mahmood from Multan and Abdul Haq hailed from Multan, he informed.

Fifty-eight patients are positive and 34 are suspected out of total 127 cases, he informed Nineteen patients are serious and of them five are on invasive ventilator, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Lawrence Kabirwala March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

21 minutes ago

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

36 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

1 hour ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.