Five More Patients In Hyderabad Tested Positive For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Five more patients in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 306 as 5 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 306 as 5 new cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to provincial health department's data updated here on Thursday, majority of confirmed coronavirus cases were of local transmissions.

The Sindh Health Department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 306 confirmed cases, 169 patients have so far been recovered and discharged from isolation wards of different hospitals of Hyderabad while two patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 135 patients are under treatment in isolation wards or at their homes.

