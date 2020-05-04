Five more patients tested negative for coronavirus in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Five more patients tested negative for coronavirus in Mirpurkhas.

According to details five patients who were admitted in Isolation ward of district headquarters hospital have been tested negative for COVID-19, taking tally of recovered cases to eight.

Patients who tested negative for coronavirus includes Nasir Nagori, employee of health department and four members of Tableeghi jammat .

Earlier three patients were also tested negative for COVID-19.