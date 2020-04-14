Five more people tested COVID-19 positive in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Five more people were tested positive with the coronavirus in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Tuesday, taking the number of such patients to 295, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Of the new cases three were from Kashmir Valley and two from Jammu region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kashmir Valley is 228, in Jammu 50 and in Ladakh region is 17. So far, four people have died of the coronavirus in the occupied territory.