Five more persons tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The spike of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock as the number of positive patients starts increasing with each passing day as five more persons tested positive on Sunday raising the tally to 605.

The official data of the respective health authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The graph of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Attock shows upward trend as during last two days ten persons were tested positive.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi said four persons in Hazro and one in Attock was tested positive on Sunday.

He said that number of active patients in the district are 37 in which 36 are home isolated while one is under hospitalization.

Mr Niazi further said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 6818 while screening of as many as 10399 persons has also carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 1489 suspected patients of the area is awaited. He said that as many as 1489 persons are tested negative so far while 548 patients are recovered so far from deadly virus in district.