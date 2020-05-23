Five more police officials tested positive for COVID-19

Five more officials of Rawalpindi police have tested positive for COVID-19 here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Five more officials of Rawalpindi police have tested positive for COVID-19 here Saturday.

According to police spokesman ,the samples of Station House Officer(SHO) Inspector Nadeem Abass,Sub-Inspecor Rashid,Constable Safdar of Police station Naseerabad and Muharrir Waseem and Faisal of Police station Taxila were tested positive of C virus.

He said that SHO Naseerabad including other officials have been quarantined, adding samples of nine policemen of police station Taxila were taken for "C" test out of which two were tested positive.

Meanwhile City Police Officer Ehsan Younas told media that tests of more officials are being carried out while Police will continue its role on frontline against coronavirus.